Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank raised Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Sixt alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIXGF opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.82. Sixt has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $148.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.