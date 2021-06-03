Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,194,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 29th total of 912,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLYF opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Skylark has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30.
About Skylark
