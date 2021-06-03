Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Position Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 169.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,294,000 after buying an additional 163,059 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 464,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,025,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $36,964,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $112.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.15. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $151.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

