Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Trading Down 0.4%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 279,983 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 340,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 33.36%. Analysts predict that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SND. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Smart Sand by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 291,392 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

