Smartshare Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,429.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $841,124.90 and $66,429.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00040517 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046136 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

