Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40.
SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.