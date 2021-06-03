Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,700.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $405,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 382,086 shares in the company, valued at $22,955,726.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

