SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.77 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 593,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.40.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

