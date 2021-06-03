Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

KMB stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.