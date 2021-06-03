Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,430,000 after buying an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,370,000 after buying an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,180,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,704,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.21. 10,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $102.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

