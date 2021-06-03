Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,910,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $463,794,000 after buying an additional 59,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,843,000 after purchasing an additional 186,097 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,088.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Nathman sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total value of $158,130.75. Insiders have sold 20,706 shares of company stock worth $2,504,044 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CW traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.79. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.89.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

