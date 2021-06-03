Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $758,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,702. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

