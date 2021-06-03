Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 77,211 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 42,804 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 44,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.23. 43,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,761. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

