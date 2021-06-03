Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 140,000 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 78.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BW. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter valued at about $589,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 10,720,785 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.12. 1,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,987. The company has a market cap of $781.83 million, a P/E ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

