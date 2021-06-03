Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 27,053 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,053 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

