Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 30,330 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 356,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,330 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 3.2% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.41. 11,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,734. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

