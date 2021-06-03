Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Snap-on by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,531,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $254.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $128.10 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total transaction of $1,343,398.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

