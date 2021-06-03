SnowGem (XSG) Price Hits $0.0441 on Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002162 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

