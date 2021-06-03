Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of Sonoco Products worth $10,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

