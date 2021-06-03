Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,442,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.60% of Southwest Gas worth $653,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

SWX stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $78.26.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.