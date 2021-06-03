Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

DXC stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

