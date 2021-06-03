Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 601 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 44.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 8,739.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.75. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. BOK Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

