Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SAA) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA SAA opened at $32.67 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $33.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03.

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 Profile

ProShares Ultra SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

