Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $221,000 Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.21.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total value of $1,220,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,277 shares in the company, valued at $103,299,938.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,894,825. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $357.67 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.48 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -78.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $347.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.