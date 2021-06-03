Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 17,730.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $58.88 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $72.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

