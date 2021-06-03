Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 828.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,740,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,956,214,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,508 shares of company stock worth $47,963,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

