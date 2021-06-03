SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on SPTN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

