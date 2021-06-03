SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80-8.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 13,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,828. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SPTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

