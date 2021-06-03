Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.21 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce $313.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.74 million to $333.67 million. Spire reported sales of $321.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.89.

NYSE SR traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.84. 139,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,477. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 21.8% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 211,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,645,000 after buying an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

