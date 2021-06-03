Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.76. The company had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,304. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.72. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,997,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,823,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $672,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

