Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 14,725 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.95.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.61.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,333. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.