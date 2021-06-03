Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.95. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.61.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.