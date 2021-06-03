Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SPWH stock opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.