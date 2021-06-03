Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

SPT opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.97. Sprout Social has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -134.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $367,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,297 shares of company stock worth $10,923,346 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,200,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

