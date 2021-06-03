Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $594,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $1,341,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

