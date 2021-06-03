SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

FLOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $68.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.