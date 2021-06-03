srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading 44.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

srnArt Gallery (CURRENCY:SACT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 44.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $34,081.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $118.19 or 0.00312980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00247562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $431.79 or 0.01143422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,734.84 or 0.99924550 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032826 BTC.

About srnArt Gallery

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

