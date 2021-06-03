Stabilize (STBZ) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Stabilize has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Stabilize has a market capitalization of $409,623.40 and $11,486.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stabilize coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00007930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00082610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00022926 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $398.86 or 0.01026970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00052734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,632.81 or 0.09353649 BTC.

Stabilize Profile

Stabilize (STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stabilize’s official website is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Stabilize Coin Trading

