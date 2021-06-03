Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.15.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 705.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,589 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 939.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,976 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 648,930 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,024,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

