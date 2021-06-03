State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Trex worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 50.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after buying an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Trex by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Trex by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trex alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TREX. Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $749,570.80. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock worth $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREX stock opened at $93.91 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.