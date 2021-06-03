State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,998 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of W. P. Carey worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $78.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.048 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.40%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

