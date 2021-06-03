State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $2,240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,471.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,711 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,013 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SCI opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

