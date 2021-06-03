State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,372 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS opened at $169.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

