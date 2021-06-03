State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,057,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,295,000 after buying an additional 126,885 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 108,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,745,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,823,000 after buying an additional 244,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $44.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of The Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.