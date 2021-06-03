State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.13% of Royal Gold worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $147.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

