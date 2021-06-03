State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,752 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,181,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,902 shares of company stock worth $48,291,150. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.75 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.