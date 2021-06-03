State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,577 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Ameriprise Financial worth $13,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

AMP opened at $262.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.70 and a 12 month high of $269.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.72. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of -597.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

