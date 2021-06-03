State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 4,510 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $12,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after buying an additional 392,325 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after purchasing an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,539,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $248.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.92.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.