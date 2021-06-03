State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,113 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.09% of AECOM worth $8,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after buying an additional 514,432 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

