Stealth (XST) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,985.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $1,985.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063981 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00048733 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000084 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,689,901 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

