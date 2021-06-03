Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Position Cut by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Steelcase by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,046. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Steelcase’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

